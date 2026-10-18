ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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18.10.2026 18:32:02

ASML is the Most Important Company in the AI Ecosystem, and It Just Delivered Record Results. Here’s Where the Stock Will Be in 2028

The artificial intelligence (AI) hardware ecosystem has been rattled lately by high interest rates, concerns about the viability of heavy spending on AI infrastructure, potential challenges in accessing capital to fund the build-out, and rising competition from China. However, the latest results from arguably the most important company in the AI infrastructure ecosystem suggest that the fears may be overblown.

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) released its third-quarter results on Oct. 14. It not only delivered record results but also raised its full-year guidance. What's more, management's comments clearly suggest that the strong AI infrastructure spending environment isn't going away any time soon.

Let's take a closer look at ASML's results and check why it is a good idea to buy this semiconductor stock right now.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs 1 460,00 -1,02% ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
ASML NV 1 460,60 -1,16% ASML NV

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