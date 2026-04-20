ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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20.04.2026 22:15:00
ASML Just Got Hit by a New China Export Threat. Is This a Buying Opportunity or a Red Flag?
Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation that landed on ASML Holding's (NASDAQ: ASML) balance sheet like a stone. The bill, formally titled the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act -- or the MATCH Act -- isn't just another round of export restrictions. It's qualitatively different from what came before, and ASML investors should understand why. Previous rounds of U.S. export controls targeted ASML's most advanced technology: extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which can cost upward of $400 million each and represent the absolute frontier of chip manufacturing. The Dutch company has never shipped an EUV machine to China, and the Netherlands has cooperated with restrictions since 2023. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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