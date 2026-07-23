ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
|
23.07.2026 14:33:16
ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) controls the manufacturing bottleneck behind the world's most advanced chips. Its monopoly, rising service revenue, and High-NA systems create a powerful AI opportunity, but China restrictions, customer delays, and a premium valuation could determine whether the stock rewards patient investors.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 3, 2026. The video was published on July 22, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASML NV
|
17:58
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Freitagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50 bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Aufschläge in Europa: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09:29