ASML NV Aktie

ASML NV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215

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23.07.2026 14:33:16

ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) controls the manufacturing bottleneck behind the world's most advanced chips. Its monopoly, rising service revenue, and High-NA systems create a powerful AI opportunity, but China restrictions, customer delays, and a premium valuation could determine whether the stock rewards patient investors.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 3, 2026. The video was published on July 22, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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