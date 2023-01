ASML Predicts Enduring Growth in 2023, Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After an extensive investor update in November 2022, ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) turned in an as-expected fourth-quarter 2022 earnings update. More importantly, the essential semiconductor manufacturing industry equipment supplier provided some initial guidance on 2023 that jives with what other chip companies have been reporting: There will be a dip in the first half of the year, with a resumption of growth thereafter. It may not be groundbreaking financial stuff, but ASML's high-tech equipment looks good with this outlook for the coming year. Long-term profitable expansion is on track, and shares could be a buy here for the right type of investor.ASML reported a nice finish to a bumpy 2022. Q4 revenue was up 29% year over year to 6.43 billion euros ($7.01 billion using exchange rates from Jan. 25). Full-year 2022 revenue was 21.2 billion euros ($23.1 billion), up 14% from 2021. Continue reading