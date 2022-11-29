|
29.11.2022 17:45:00
ASML Provides a Massive Boost to the Long-Term Health of Chip Stocks
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and the information it shared during its 2022 Investor Day event. ASML expects strong growth in numerous markets, including data centers, automotive, and industrial. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 22, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 28, 2022.Continue reading
