ASML Q2 Profit Rises; Sees 2023 Net Sales Growth Towards 30%

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported that its second quarter net income rose to 1.94 billion euros from last year's 1.41 billion euros, with earnings per share improving to 4.93 euros from 3.54 euros in the prior year.

Total net sales for the second quarter were 6.90 billion euros up from 5.43 billion euros in the previous year.

Quarterly net bookings were 4.5 billion euros, of which 1.6 billion euros was EUV.

ASML expects third-quarter net sales to be between 6.5 billion euros and 7.0 billion euros with a gross margin of around 50%.

Due to strong DUV revenue and despite the increased uncertainties, ASML expects strong growth for 2023 with a net sales increase towards 30% and a slight improvement in gross margin, relative to 2022.

The company noted that an interim dividend of 1.45 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on August 10, 2023.

In the second quarter, the company purchased around 500 million euros worth of shares under the current 2022-2025 share buyback program.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.