ASML Q2 Profit, Sales Climb; Issues Q3 View, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday higher second-quarter profit and sales, driven primarily by higher than expected Installed Base Management sales. Further, the company issued sequentially higher third-quarter sales view, and lifted fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining around 2.86 percent, at $1,826.37, extending the 2.87 percent rise in Tuesday's regular trading close.

In the second quarter, net income climbed to 2.92 billion euros from last year's 2.29 billion euros. Earnings per share grew to 7.58 euros from 5.90 euros a year ago.

Total net sales were 9.33 billion euros, higher than prior year's 7.69 billion euros.

Installed Base Management sales were 2.76 billion euros.

Sales of lithography systems climbed to 91 units from 76 units last year.

Further, the company announced that an interim dividend over 2026 of 1.88 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on August 5.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects total net sales between 11.0 billion euros and 12.0 billion euros, with a gross margin between 55 percent and 57 percent.

ASML now expects 2026 total net sales to be between 43 billion euros and 45 billion euros, with a gross margin between 54 percent and 56 percent

For the full year, the company previously projected sales of 36 billion euros to 40 billion euros.

At the next Capital Markets Day, which will be held on June 10, 2027, the company plans to update its longer-term views to reflect the market and technology dynamics since last Capital Markets Day.

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