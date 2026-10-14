ASML Q3 Profit Surges, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Warns About Supply Constraints

(RTTNews) - ASML Holding N.V. shares were trading higher in the morning trading in Amsterdam after the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker on Wednesday reported significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong net sales growth. Further, the firm issued fourth-quarter outlook and lifted fiscal 2026 view.

The company also said it now expects that supply as currently planned for both 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet the demand.

In Amsterdam, the shares were gaining around 2 percent, trading at 1,538.00 euros. In the overnight trading on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 0.16 percent, at $1,715.00.

ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said, "Our customers continue to increase their short- and medium-term equipment demand forecasts with us, driven primarily by their views on the size and duration of AI-related investments. In light of their demand visibility, some customers are expressing an interest in placing orders with us for 2029 and even 2030. With such strong visibility and an order book momentum that continues to increase quarter on quarter this year, we now expect that our supply as currently planned for both 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet the demand of our customers."

Fouquet added that the firm is investigating ways to increase capacity for 2028 beyond the 30 percent increase it previously communicated.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, ASML expects total net sales between €14.2 billion and €15.2 billion, and a gross margin around 57 percent.

In the prior year, the company had recorded net sales of 9.7 billion euros.

Further, ASML now expects 2026 total net sales to be between 44 billion euros and 45 billion euros, with a gross margin around 56 percent.

The company previously expected total net sales to be between 43 billion euros and 45 billion euros, with a gross margin between 54 percent and 56 percent.

The company further said an interim dividend over 2026 of €1.88 per ordinary share will be made payable on November 4.

In the third quarter, net income surged to 4.960 million euros from last year's 2.125 million euros. Net income per ordinary share was 12.93 euros, up from 5.48 euros a year ago.

Income from operations surged to 5.173 billion euros from prior year's 2.468 billion euros.

Operating margin improved to 44.4 percent from last year's 32.8 percent, and gross margin grew to 57.5 percent from 51.6 percent a year ago.

Total net sales climbed to 11.662 billion euros from prior year's 7.516 billion euros, towards the high end of guidance, reflecting the strong execution of ramp-up.

Both Net system sales and net service and field option sales climbed from last year.

Installed Base Management sales were 3.3 billion euros above outlook, as a result of the continued strong demand for productivity upgrades.

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