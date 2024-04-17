ASML reports €5.3 billion total net sales and €1.2 billion net income in Q1 2024

2024 outlook unchanged

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 17, 2024 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2024 first-quarter results.

Q1 total net sales of €5.3 billion, gross margin of 51.0%, net income of €1.2 billion

Quarterly net bookings in Q1 of €3.6 billion 2 of which €656 million is EUV

of which €656 million is EUV ASML expects Q2 2024 total net sales between €5.7 billion and €6.2 billion, and a gross margin between 50% and 51%

ASML expects 2024 total net sales to be similar to 2023

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Total net sales 7,237 5,290 ...of which Installed Base Management sales1 1,555 1,324 New lithography systems sold (units) 113 66 Used lithography systems sold (units) 11 4 Net bookings2 9,186 3,611 Gross profit 3,717 2,697 Gross margin (%) 51.4 51.0 Net income 2,048 1,224 EPS (basic; in euros) 5.21 3.11 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 7,010 5,406

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales

(2) Net bookings include all system sales orders and inflation-related adjustments, for which written authorizations have been accepted.



Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com







CEO statement and outlook

"Our first-quarter total net sales came in at €5.3 billion, at the midpoint of our guidance, with a gross margin of 51.0% which is above guidance, primarily driven by product mix and one-offs.

"We expect second-quarter total net sales between €5.7 billion and €6.2 billion with a gross margin between 50% and 51%. ASML expects R&D costs of around €1,070 million and SG&A costs of around €295 million. Our outlook for the full year 2024 is unchanged, with the second half of the year expected to be stronger than the first half, in line with the industry's continued recovery from the downturn. We see 2024 as a transition year with continued investments in both capacity ramp and technology, to be ready for the turn in the cycle," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

Update dividend and share buyback program

ASML intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2023 of €6.10 per ordinary share, which is a 5.2% increase compared to 2022. Recognizing the three interim dividends of €1.45 per ordinary share paid in 2023 and 2024, this leads to a final dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting of €1.75 per ordinary share.

In the first quarter, we purchased around €400 million worth of shares under the current 2022-2025 share buyback program.

Details of the share buyback program as well as transactions pursuant thereto, and details of the dividend are published on ASML's website (www.asml.com/investors).

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 42,700 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and Nasdaq under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

US GAAP Financial Reporting

ASML's primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Quarterly US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets are available on www.asml.com.

The Consolidated Balance Sheets of ASML Holding N.V. as of March 31, 2024, the related Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2024 as presented in this press release are unaudited.

Regulated information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

