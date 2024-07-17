ASML reports €6.2 billion total net sales and €1.6 billion net income in Q2 2024

ASML continues to expect 2024 total net sales to be similar to 2023, supported by a strong second half year

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 17, 2024 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2024 second-quarter results.

Q2 total net sales of €6.2 billion, gross margin of 51.5%, net income of €1.6 billion

Quarterly net bookings in Q2 of €5.6 billion 2 of which €2.5 billion is EUV

of which €2.5 billion is EUV ASML expects Q3 2024 total net sales between €6.7 billion and €7.3 billion and a gross margin between 50% and 51%





(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Total net sales 5,290 6,243 ...of which Installed Base Management sales1 1,324 1,482 New lithography systems sold (units) 66 89 Used lithography systems sold (units) 4 11 Net bookings2 3,611 5,567 Gross profit 2,697 3,212 Gross margin (%) 51.0 51.5 Net income 1,224 1,578 EPS (basic; in euros) 3.11 4.01 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 5,406 5,019

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales

(2) Net bookings include all system sales orders and inflation-related adjustments, for which written authorizations have been accepted.

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com

CEO statement and outlook

"Our second-quarter total net sales came in at €6.2 billion, at the high-end of our guidance, with a gross margin of 51.5% which is above guidance, both primarily driven by more immersion systems sales.

"In line with previous quarters, overall semiconductor inventory levels continue to improve, and we also see further improvement in litho tool utilization levels at both Logic and Memory customers. While there are still uncertainties in the market, primarily driven by the macro environment, we expect industry recovery to continue in the second half of the year.

"We expect third-quarter total net sales between €6.7 billion and €7.3 billion with a gross margin between 50% and 51%. ASML expects R&D costs of around €1,100 million and SG&A costs of around €295 million. Our outlook for the full year 2024 remains unchanged. We see 2024 as a transition year with continued investments in both capacity ramp and technology. We currently see strong developments in AI, driving most of the industry recovery and growth, ahead of other market segments," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet.

Update dividend and share buyback program

An interim dividend of €1.52 per ordinary share will be made payable on August 7, 2024.

In the second quarter, we purchased €96 million worth of shares under the current 2022-2025 share buyback program.

Details of the share buyback program as well as transactions pursuant thereto, and details of the dividend are published on ASML's website (www.asml.com/investors).

Quarterly video interview and investor call

With this press release, ASML has published a video interview in which CEO Christophe Fouquet discusses the 2024 second-quarter results and outlook for 2024. This video and the transcript can be viewed on www.asml.com.

An investor call for both investors and the media will be hosted by CEO Christophe Fouquet and CFO Roger Dassen on July 17, 2024 at 15:00 Central European Time / 09:00 US Eastern Time. Details can be found on our website.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 43,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and Nasdaq under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

US GAAP and IFRS Financial Reporting

ASML's primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Quarterly US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets are available on www.asml.com.

The Consolidated Balance Sheets of ASML Holding N.V. as of June 30, 2024, the related Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2024 as presented in this press release are unaudited.

Today, July 17, 2024, ASML also published its Statutory Interim Report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. This report is in accordance with the requirements of the EU Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands, and includes Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union 'Interim Financial Reporting', an Interim Management Report and a Managing Directors' Statement and is available on www.asml.com.



Regulated information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward Looking Statements

