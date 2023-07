ASML Shakes Off More China Restrictions, Raises Guidance -- What Investors Need to Know

Shares of leading semiconductor manufacturing equipment company ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) have been on an absolute tear since last autumn. The stock is up by nearly 80% from its October 2022 low despite numerous headwinds, including a nasty downturn for the chip industry and export curbs on advanced hardware and technology to China.ASML has been rallying through it all, and though artificial intelligence (AI) is the theme of the moment on Wall Street right now, the company is indicating the next bull market has arrived. Here's what investors need to know. ASML occupies a special place in the global supply chain. The Dutch business is the sole producer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, the only technology capable of manufacturing the most advanced chips for smartphones, data centers, AI, and other high-performance computing applications.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel