Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
|
01.10.2026 21:00:00
ASML vs. Applied Digital: Which Is the Better Semiconductor Equipment Stock to Own for the Next 1 Year?
ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) are both benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) chip boom but in very different ways.
ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines are used to print the most complex circuits in leading-edge chips. As chipmakers pack more computing power into smaller chips, they need more precise manufacturing equipment. This trend has been driving demand for ASML's systems.
Applied Materials is also playing a crucial role in manufacturing advanced chips. The company supplies equipment used at several stages of chip production, including creating and shaping materials, checking for defects, and packaging chips together. Demand for these tools is rising as AI chips become more complex and increasingly use technologies such as high bandwidth memory and advanced packaging.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Co Ltd
Analysen zu Applied Co Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|4 930,00
|-1,10%
|Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
|21,50
|0,09%
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 610,00
|0,00%
|ASML NV
|1 615,20
|0,32%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.