Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
|
21.10.2026 14:45:02
ASML vs. Dell Technologies: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the artificial intelligence boom shifts from speculative hype into tangible infrastructure, investors are weighing the merits of chip equipment titan ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) versus hardware giant Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).
ASML provides the critical lithography machines required to manufacture the world's most advanced chips. Dell provides the enterprise servers and storage solutions that put those chips to work. While both benefit from increased computing demand, they offer different levels of profitability and valuation for those building a portfolio today.
ASML produces the lithography systems required to print the intricate patterns that form integrated circuits. As ASML continues to dominate the production of equipment for semiconductor stocks, its strategic importance grows. The company holds a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, a technology necessary for manufacturing the most advanced chips currently in production.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dell Technologies
|
21.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Donnerstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Dell Technologies
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 445,00
|-3,02%
|ASML NV
|1 448,60
|-2,97%
|Dell Technologies
|408,60
|-5,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street dürfte leichter starten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.