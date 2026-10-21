Dell Technologies Aktie

Dell Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025

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21.10.2026 14:45:02

ASML vs. Dell Technologies: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the artificial intelligence boom shifts from speculative hype into tangible infrastructure, investors are weighing the merits of chip equipment titan ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) versus hardware giant Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

ASML provides the critical lithography machines required to manufacture the world's most advanced chips. Dell provides the enterprise servers and storage solutions that put those chips to work. While both benefit from increased computing demand, they offer different levels of profitability and valuation for those building a portfolio today.

ASML produces the lithography systems required to print the intricate patterns that form integrated circuits. As ASML continues to dominate the production of equipment for semiconductor stocks, its strategic importance grows. The company holds a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, a technology necessary for manufacturing the most advanced chips currently in production.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs 1 445,00 -3,02% ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
ASML NV 1 448,60 -2,97% ASML NV
Dell Technologies 408,60 -5,55% Dell Technologies

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