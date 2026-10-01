ASML vs. SK Hynix: What Revenue Trends Reveal to Investors About These Artificial Intelligence Companies

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) generates its revenue primarily by supplying advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, specialized wafer inspection systems, and related computational control software to integrated circuit manufacturers operating in locations across the globe.

It recently announced plans to increase manufacturing capacity for specific immersion systems by 30%, launched a collaborative industry initiative with multiple foundries for larger photomasks, and initiated construction on an additional corporate engineering campus in the Netherlands.

SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) earns its revenue primarily by designing, producing, and selling a wide variety of advanced memory semiconductors, including various customized flash memory products tailored specifically for complex technical computing and mobile applications.

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