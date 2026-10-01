SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
|
01.10.2026 21:17:36
ASML vs. SK Hynix: What Revenue Trends Reveal to Investors About These Artificial Intelligence Companies
ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) generates its revenue primarily by supplying advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, specialized wafer inspection systems, and related computational control software to integrated circuit manufacturers operating in locations across the globe.
It recently announced plans to increase manufacturing capacity for specific immersion systems by 30%, launched a collaborative industry initiative with multiple foundries for larger photomasks, and initiated construction on an additional corporate engineering campus in the Netherlands.
SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) earns its revenue primarily by designing, producing, and selling a wide variety of advanced memory semiconductors, including various customized flash memory products tailored specifically for complex technical computing and mobile applications.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
Analysen zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 610,00
|0,00%
|ASML NV
|1 615,20
|0,32%
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|1 205,00
|0,42%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.