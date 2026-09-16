ASML vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the world races to build faster processors, two global giants remain the critical gatekeepers of technological progress. Choosing between ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires understanding their unique roles.

ASML provides the complex lithography equipment necessary to print circuits, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing actually fabricates those chips for the world's largest tech brands. They are inextricably linked components of the global supply chain, yet their business models and financial profiles offer distinct advantages for retail investors.

In its latest annual report, filed for 2025, ASML highlights its position as the sole provider of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. These machines are the only way to print the circuits required for advanced artificial intelligence processors. The company is a linchpin for the global market for semiconductor stocks. While ASML does not disclose specific major customers in its filings, it serves all of the world's leading chip manufacturers. This unique position provides it with immense pricing power since there is no alternative for cutting-edge chip fabrication.

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