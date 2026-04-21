Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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21.04.2026 16:15:00
ASML's Earnings Prove the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supercycle Isn't Slowing Down. Here Are the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now.
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is a critical player in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, as it makes the machines that manufacture the advanced chips needed for AI model training and inference. It could be one of the best pick-and-shovel plays in the AI space. The company's results, therefore, provide useful insight into the state of the AI economy, which encompasses investments in AI infrastructure, such as data centers, as well as spending on software and services that enable productivity gains for end users.Not surprisingly, investors eagerly awaited ASML's first-quarter results, and it didn't disappoint.Let's take a closer look at the Dutch semiconductor bellwether's latest report and see why its strong showing is great news for two other pick-and-shovel companies that are benefiting from the AI supercycle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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