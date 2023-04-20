|
20.04.2023 15:00:00
ASOP Global Statement on Summary Judgment Dismissing Antitrust Lawsuit Brought by PharmacyChecker.com
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas'March 28, 2023 dismissal of the antitrust lawsuit filed against Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) and others, the ASOP Global Board of Directors released the following statement:
The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has confirmed that turning a blind eye to the facilitation of illegal online drug sales is not acceptable in the eyes of the law. Judge Karas' dismissal of PharmacyChecker.com's baseless lawsuit confirms what ASOP Global has known from the start: "PharmacyChecker.com makes most of its money by helping people illegally import drugs."
In stark contrast to what Judge Karas calls "'the almost total magnitude of this illegal conduct" by PharmacyChecker.com, ASOP Global's sole mission is to combat illegal online pharmacies and counterfeit medicines in order to make the Internet safer for consumers worldwide.
Spurred by the pandemic and changes in access, consumer demand for convenient, lower-cost medications sold online is accelerating. Meanwhile, some domain name registries, registrars, and bad actors continue to profit from online crime by failing to act against digital drug dealers who peddle dangerous fake medications to unsuspecting Americans. There has never been a more urgent need for ASOP Global's research, education, and advocacy to combat the growing public health threat of illegal online drug sellers.
Justice has prevailed, and ASOP Global's mission has been vindicated.
ABOUT ASOP GLOBAL
The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global), a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., with activities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, is dedicated to protecting consumers around the world, ensuring safe access to medications, and combating illegal online drug sellers.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asop-global-statement-on-summary-judgment-dismissing-antitrust-lawsuit-brought-by-pharmacycheckercom-301802976.html
SOURCE The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global)
