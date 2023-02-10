|
10.02.2023 09:25:22
ASOS Names Sean Glithero Interim CFO
(RTTNews) - Online fashion retailer ASOS Plc (ASC.L) announced Friday the appointment of Sean Glithero as interim CFO once Katy Mecklenburgh, current Interim Chief Financial Officer, leaves in May.
Glithero has already joined the company to allow for a thorough handover. He will provide additional support on the company's Driving Change agenda, until a permanent CFO is appointed.
In December last year, the British fashion retailer had announced that Mecklenburgh would be leaving to take up a new role as Chief Financial Officer at Softcat plc, and that the company is in the process to appoint a new CFO.
During his 28-year finance career, including ten years as a CFO, Glithero has led large finance functions at businesses including Auto Trader Group PLC, Funding Circle Holdings PLC and, most recently, MatchesFashion.
The company plans to announce interim results on May 10.
