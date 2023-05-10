ASOS Plc Posts Adj. Pretax Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L) posted a pretax loss of 290.9 million pounds for the six months to 28 February 2023 compared to a loss of 15.8 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share widened to 218.7 pence from a loss of 13.5 pence. The Group noted that the reported loss before tax included 203.5 million pounds of adjusting items, primarily relating to the execution of the Driving Change agenda. Adjusted pretax loss was 87.4 million pounds compared to profit of 14.8 million pounds, last year. First half revenue declined to 1.84 billion pounds from 2.00 billion pounds, last year. The Group said revenue declined by 7% or down 8% on a reported basis, reflecting both deliberate actions on capital allocation to improve profitability and a challenging trading backdrop. The Group said the actions taken account for broadly 50% of the revenue decline since December but are driving improving order economics.

