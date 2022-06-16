ASOS Q3 Revenue Down, Cuts FY22 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L) were losing around 16 percent in the early morning trading in London after the online retailer reported Thursday weak revenues in its third quarter, and trimmed fiscal 2022 outlook. The guidance was updated to reflect uncertain consumer purchasing behavior and the potential continuation of higher returns.

The company's third-quarter total group revenue declined to 983.4 million pounds from last year's 987.9 million pounds.

On a constant currency basis and exclusive of Russia sales, following ASOS' decision to suspend sales to Russia on March 2, revenue grew 4 percent against a prior comparative growth rate of 47 percent.

In the quarter, total sales in UK grew 4 percent to 431.8 million pounds, and in the U.S. climbed 21 percent. Meanwhile, sales in EU declined 5 percent and in ROW declined 20 percent.

For fiscal 2022, adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be in the range of 20 million pounds to 60 million pounds, with revenue growth expected to be 4 percent to 7 percent reflecting market volatility and an increased returns rate.

The company earlier expected revenue growth in the range of 10 percent-15 percent and adjusted profit before tax of 110 million pounds to 140 million pounds.

Gross margin is now expected to be between 150bps and 200bps adverse, as elevated returns are expected to drive higher levels of markdown and a continuation in the negative impact of returns on product mix

Separately, ASOS announced the appointment of José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as Chief Executive Officer and Jørgen Lindemann as Chair.

In London, ASOS shares were trading at 974 pence, down 16.03 percent.