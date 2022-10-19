ASOS Slips To Loss In FY22, Revenues Up; Says FY23 Trading Remains Volatile

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L), a British fashion retailer, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax was 31.9 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 177.1 million pounds.

Loss per share was 30.9 pence, compared to profit of 128.5 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 22 million pounds, compared to 193.6 million pounds last year.

Group revenues increased 1 percent to 3.94 billion pounds from 3.91 billion pounds in the prior year. Revenues increased 2 percent at constant currency basis, and 4 percent at constant currency basis excluding Russia.

The UK, ASOS' core operation, recorded 7 percent growth, despite the weakening consumer environment.

Looking ahead, ASOS noted that trading has remained volatile into the start of fiscal 2023, with September 2022 trading showing a slight improvement relative to August 2022.

Within the UK, ASOS expects a decline in the apparel market over the next 12 months but remains confident in its ability to take share against that backdrop.

As a consequence of moving to the new commercial model, ASOS will right-size its stock portfolio in the first half resulting in a non-cash write-off of 100 million pounds to 130 million pounds.

Further, Eugenia Ulasewicz and Luke Jensen, Non-Executive Directors, have decided not to seek re-election at the Company's next AGM.