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05.11.2026 11:05:23
ASOS Swings To Annual Pre-tax Profit, Provides FY27 Guidance
(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc, (ASC.L, ASOMF.PK), a UK-based ecommerce company, reported pre-tax profit in fiscal 2026 compared to a loss in previous year. The company provided its guidance for fiscal 2027.
Profit before tax was £24.4 million, as against the year-ago loss of £281.6 million. Adjusted loss before tax improved to £46.4 million, from year-ago adjusted loss of £98.2 million.
Annual earnings after tax was £49.8 million or 41.3 pence per share compared to a loss of £298.4 million or 250.1 pence per share last year.
Revenue was £2.245 billion, down from the year-ago figure of £2.478 billion.
Looking forward to the full year, the company expects low-single digit gross merchandise value growth, and adjusted EBITDA of £180-200 million.
ASOS shares were trading Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, at 437.70 pence, up 3.72 percent.
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