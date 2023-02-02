|
02.02.2023 12:30:00
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ricardo Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, expect to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market close.
Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international) and referencing conference ID 484482 a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. In addition, the conference call and any accompanying slide presentation will be available live as a listen-only webcast hosted on the Investors section of Aspen's website, at www.aerogel.com.
A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.
About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301737077.html
SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aspen Aerogels Incmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: Aspen Aerogels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.22
|Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Aspen Aerogels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspen Aerogels stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.06.22
|Aspen Aerogels stock price target cut to $36 from $46 at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
|
09.06.22
|Why Shares in EV Materials Company Aspen Aerogels Soared This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Aspen Aerogels Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aspen Aerogels Inc
|11,38
|1,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.