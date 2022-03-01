|
01.03.2022 02:13:00
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Present at 2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President & CEO; John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer; and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Strategy Officer.
2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference / March 2, 2022 (Virtual Event)
Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2nd Annual Cowen Mobility Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Wednesday March 2, 2022. In addition, Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne (Sustainable Energy & Mobility Tech) will host a fireside chat with Don Young on March 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
You can register for the live video webcast of the fireside chat online at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen110/aspn/2011900. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aspen's website after March 2, 2022 at www.aerogel.com.
For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Cowen representative.
About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-to-present-at-2nd-annual-cowen-mobility-disruption-conference-301492191.html
SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aspen Aerogels Incmehr Nachrichten
|
18.02.22
|Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
16.02.22
|Ausblick: Aspen Aerogels vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspen Aerogels gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
10.12.21
|: Aspen Aerogels started at buy with $70 stock price target at Benchmark (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Aspen Aerogels Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aspen Aerogels Inc
|29,60
|0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, Techwerte mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX grenzt Verluste letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag weiter steil abwärts. Beim deutschen Leitindex wurden die Abschläge letztlich etwas kleiner. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich keine einheitliche Entwicklung. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.