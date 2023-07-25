|
25.07.2023 22:15:00
Aspen Aerogels to Participate in August Investor Conferences
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in August: (i) the 12th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference, and (ii) the 26th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.
12th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference / August 7, 2023 (Virtual Event)
Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 12th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference, to be held online on Monday, August 7, 2023.
For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Needham representative.
26th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference / August 9, 2023 (Virtual Event)
Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 26th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, to be held online on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Messrs. Young and Rodriguez, moderated by Colin Rusch, Managing Director, Oppenheimer's Senior Research Analyst, Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer30/aspn/2781614. A replay will be available for 90 days.
For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.
About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-participate-in-august-investor-conferences-301884175.html
SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aspen Aerogels Incmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.23
|Aspen Aerogels: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
02.05.23
|Earnings Preview: Aspen Aerogels (Benzinga)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Aspen Aerogels präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.23
|Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for Aspen Aerogels: Here's What You Need To Know (Benzinga)
|
14.02.23
|Earnings Preview: Aspen Aerogels (Benzinga)
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Aspen Aerogels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)