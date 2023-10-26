Aspen Aerogels to Participate in November Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in November: (i) the NYSE Industrials Investor Access Days, (ii) the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference and (iii) the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

NYSE Industrials Investor Access Days / November 14, 2023 (Virtual)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the NYSE Industrials Investor Access Days, to be held virtually on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one or small group meeting with Aspen management, please contact your NYSE representative.

14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference / November 16, 2023 (New York, NY)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one or small group meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference / November 29, 2023 (Virtual)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Barclays representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com .

