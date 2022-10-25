Aspen RxHealth Launches Clinical Pharmacy Services Platform for Payers

New offering reduces operational risk and burden to in-house pharmacy teams while opening access to the first and largest gig-economy of over 7,000 pharmacists

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth today announced the launch of Alliance by Aspen RxHealth, a clinical pharmacy services model serving payers across the nation. For the first time, the new model will allow health plans' in-house pharmacy teams to utilize Aspen RxHealth's proprietary platform and support services to complete pharmacy consultations for their member or patient populations—eliminating the need for a sizable investment to create a homegrown technology platform, the operational infrastructure to support it, and reducing operational risk and burden placed on payers.

This new care delivery model is revolutionary in its ability to allow for flexibility and contingency planning. Should a client's capacity to complete consultations be insufficient, Aspen RxHealth's gig-economy community of over 7,000 pharmacists is standing by, able to augment efforts and ensure all members receive the care they need without forsaking their experience or outcomes. By utilizing the mobile application and operational infrastructure, a health plan can deliver clinical consultations in-house, while all pre-consultation and post-consultation work including eligibility determination, telephony platform maintenance, queue management, direct mail capabilities, member documentation and quality-related reporting are entirely managed by Aspen RxHealth.

"We're already seeing significant market interest in the innovative delivery model. Clients understand the burdens of building a complicated technology stack from the ground up and in some instances prefer to deploy their in-house pharmacy teams to conduct member outreach – and now they can," said Clayton Walberg, chief commercial officer, Aspen RxHealth. "The peace of mind knowing that you have the largest community of pharmacists at the ready is one of the resounding reasons Alliance by Aspen RxHealth is already taking off. We understand the plight of health plans and are here to act as a true extension of their teams, when they need us."

"This new offering has the potential to address the prevalence of complex care needs and change the trajectory of healthcare as we know it today," said David Medvedeff, CEO and co-founder, Aspen RxHealth. "Granting more patients access to pharmacists – our most highly trained and educated medication experts - when needed, can prevent unnecessary complications and save lives."

Alliance by Aspen RxHealth is the latest in the series of innovations pioneered by the nation's gig-economy pharmacy platform leader. Aspen RxHealth offers a full suite of clinical pharmacy solutions including comprehensive medication management, medication adherence, transitions of care, member education, condition management and specialty medication management. By offering new ways for pharmacists to utilize their licenses to their fullest potential, Aspen RxHealth is creating an infrastructure that keeps patients healthier, reduces costs and increases satisfaction among clinicians.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

