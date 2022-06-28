Aspen RxHealth's Jennifer Cohen Named One of Ragan Communications and PR Daily's Top Women in Communications

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth , a healthcare technology organization revolutionizing the pharmacist-patient experience, today announced that Jennifer Cohen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, is named among the Top Women in Communications of 2022 in the Dynamic Do-er Category, an award granted by Ragan Communications and PR Daily.

Since joining Aspen RxHealth's leadership team in 2020, Jennifer has hit the ground running—playing a key role in the organization's rapid evolution from a startup to a market leader in clinical pharmacy services. The strong foundation laid by Cohen has enabled her to build a marketing team focused on developing innovative brand and lead generation strategies to amplify Aspen RxHealth's messaging and placement within the marketplace. Her efforts have contributed to a 300% increase in revenue, 100% client retention, exponential growth of their pharmacist community nationwide, development of a robust pipeline for future commercial growth, and expansion into new markets.

David Medvedeff, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Aspen RxHealth, said, "Much of our commercial success can be attributed to Jennifer's unyielding efforts. She's built a world-class marketing department and brought our brand, image, and value proposition to impressive, new heights."

Cohen brings to the table a passion for improving an increasingly dysfunctional healthcare system, committed to paving the way for a safer, more equitable, and more patient-centered healthcare ecosystem. Prior to joining Aspen RxHealth, Cohen served in a myriad of roles within the healthcare technology sector leading marketing and communications, public relations, and advising on the strategy of large-scale mergers and acquisitions. Early in her career, Cohen had the honor of serving as a speechwriter to General Norman Schwarzkopf and General Alexander Haig. She is a published author and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Strategic Media Planning from Arizona State University'sWalter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Ragan Communications and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR, marketing, and employee wellbeing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications—both internal and external—Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-rxhealths-jennifer-cohen-named-one-of-ragan-communications-and-pr-dailys-top-women-in-communications-301576162.html

SOURCE Aspen RxHealth