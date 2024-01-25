25.01.2024 15:20:40

Aspira Women's Health Announces $5.5 Mln Direct Offering, Private Placement; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH), a bio-analytical company, Thursday announced a definitive agreement with its chief executive Nicole Sandford, and certain existing shareholders for the purchase and sale of $5.5 million worth of common stock.

Following this news, Aspira Women's Health shares are trading down around 3.15% in pre-market activity.

In a direct offering, the company will offer 1,571,000 common shares in a concurrent private placement at a combined purchase price of $3.50 per share to the institutional investor and certain existing investors and a purchase price of $4.255 per share to the officer of the Company.

The warrants to the institutional investor and certain existing investors will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share and Nicole Sandford will have an exercise price of $4.13 per share.

Both warrants will be exercisable beginning six months after issuance and will expire 5 years from the initial exercise date.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In pre-market activity, Aspira shares are trading at $4.00, down 3.15% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen