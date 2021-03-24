Aspiration To Launch First Ever Credit Card To Give Users the Ability To Eliminate Their Carbon Footprint

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiration, the world's leader in empowering customers to spend, save, and shop in ways that protect the planet, announced today the upcoming launch of its first credit card, Aspiration Zero. The first of its kind, this credit card will automatically bring the average American to carbon neutral status just through regular use -- with cash-back rewards when they do so.

"There are plenty of credit cards out there that let you rack up miles, this is the only card that rewards you for taking miles off of the planet," Aspiration co-founder and CEO Andrei Cherny said. "For the first time, you can have a climate change-fighting tool right in your wallet."

The waitlist for the Aspiration Zero card is now available and can be accessed at www.aspiration.com/zero. For every sign up to the waitlist from a personal referral, Aspiration will plant ten trees.

Each time the credit card is used, Aspiration will plant a tree through their global reforestation partners, and by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, the customer can plant one too. Through the Aspiration app, members can track their progress in eliminating their carbon footprint. Every month in which a user gets to carbon zero, Aspiration will reward them with up to 1% cashback on all of their purchases.

In the past year, Aspiration customers have planted over 5 million trees. This planting rate and Aspiration's commitment to plant 100 million trees in a decade makes it one of the largest corporate sponsors of reforestation in the country.

With the launch of the credit card, Aspiration now has a complete ecosystem of Clean Money products, from accounts that help customers save fossil fuel free, debit cards that let them track the impact of their spending on People and the Planet, and investment and retirement accounts that bring sustainable options to all.

Aspiration has now raised more than $250 million in its mission to help Americans both Do Well and Do Good. Earlier this year, Aspiration announced an investment from producer, actor and investor Robert Downey Jr.'s Footprint Coalition Ventures, part of an additional $50M raised from institutions including Deep Field Asset Management and AGO Partners, as well as individuals including Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

About Aspiration Partners, Inc:

Aspiration is the leading platform to help people spend, save, shop, and invest to both "Do Well" and "Do Good." By bringing quality, ethical and sustainable financial products to all, Aspiration is on a mission to revolutionize the financial industry and change it for the better. Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA, Aspiration Partners Inc is backed by investors including Alpha Edison, AGO, UBS O'Connor Capital Solutions, Sutter Rock, Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Social Impact Finance, Joseph Sanberg, Alex Pomeroy, Glenn "Doc" Rivers, Orlando Bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information, visit Aspiration.com.

