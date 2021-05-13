Aspire Fertility San Antonio Welcomes Jennifer Knudtson, MD to its Team of Renowned Fertility Specialists

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Fertility San Antonio, the area's leading fertility provider committed to helping patients build their families and is part of The Prelude Network, announces today the addition of Jennifer Knudtson, MD to its practice. Dr. Knudtson joins a team of award-winning fertility specialists who are leading the industry in the latest science and technologies in reproductive medicine.

Based out of Aspire San Antonio's new Stone Oak location, Dr. Knudtson will provide a full range of comprehensive fertility services that address both female and male infertility, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), preimplantation genetic testing, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ services, third party reproductive services, donor programs and more. Under Dr. Knudtson's care, patients can also expect to receive the highest quality and latest advancements in technological fertility treatment, coupled with individualized plans based on each patient's needs and objectives.

The addition of Dr. Knudtson to the Aspire San Antonio clinical team is another step in the organization's recent expansion and builds on its commitment to expand access to the highest level of fertility care. In response to a growing demand for top-quality reproductive services and specialists due in part to San Antonio's surge in residential growth, the practice opened a new clinic in Stone Oak in late 2020. In addition to a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services, this 13,000+ state-of-the-art facility also boasts an advanced Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) lab that uses the latest sciences to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

"The past year has been a challenging yet exciting one for Aspire San Antonio, as we successfully navigated unchartered waters in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while expanding access to the type of care every patient deserves when they are trying to build their families," says by Ursula Balthazar, MD of Aspire San Antonio. "Welcoming Dr. Knudtson and her expertise in reproductive medicine to our team and only furthers this growth and of course, our commitment to provide every patient with the best-in-class care to help them achieve their family building dreams."

A native of San Antonio, Dr. Knudtson completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas in Austin and attended medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she was an Osler Student Scholar and finalist for the Gold Headed Cane Award. Following her passion for women's health, Dr. Knudtson pursued a residency in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine and also completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Dr. Knudtson is dedicated to empowering women and couples, particularly through education and understanding of options. Her clinical interest includes Fertility Preservation, Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and Unexplained Infertility. Dr. Knudtson is active nationally with the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) patient education committee and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI) research committee. In addition to her practicing medicine, Dr. Knudtson has also contributed to important research and has published in multiple medical journals.

About Aspire Fertility

For 30 years, Aspire Fertility has been helping individuals and couples build their families. With locations in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio metropolitan areas, the Aspire family of clinics provides five-star fertility care to patients, led by industry experts who are on the leading edge of reproductive medicine. They offer a full spectrum of comprehensive female and male fertility care, including IVF, egg freezing, genetic screening (PGD/PGS), egg donation, surrogacy and LGBTQ+ fertility.

