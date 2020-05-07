Aspirion Enlists 212 Media Studios to Expand Brand Awareness

WARSAW, Ind., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 212 Media Studios has partnered with Aspirion, a full-service revenue cycle management company specializing in complex claims and denials, to drive Aspirion's brand engagement. 212's multi-tiered strategy will showcase Aspirion's industry-leading, technology-driven solutions.

"212 came to us highly recommended for their work in the healthcare space," says Aspirion CEO Jason Erdell. "Their experience provides them unique insight into industry approaches that have proven successful, and we're excited to see how their strategies will help us engage healthcare facilities across the country."

As an engagement partner, 212 will work as an extension of Aspirion's team to drive awareness and build an ongoing communication strategy with hospital providers. "We have more than 25 years of combined engagement and communications experience in healthcare, so we know what kinds of messaging will maximize Aspirion's success," says 212 CMO David Phelps. "Our strategies will highlight Aspirion's industry expertise and commitment to innovation, inviting potential clients to learn more about the revolutionary solutions they offer."

212's dedication and transparency were key factors in the partnership. "212 didn't pass us off to an account executive like a large corporate agency might," Erdell says. "Instead, their CMO sat down with us to talk openly about our vision—and their whole team took the time to learn the key differetiators that made us unique within healthcare."

For more information on 212 Media Studios and the personalized strategies they provide for their clients, visit 212mediastudios.com or call (574) 269-0720.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

