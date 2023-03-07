|
07.03.2023 08:45:00
Aspo Group head office to move to Keilaniemi, Espoo
Aspo Plc
Press release
March 7, 2023 at 9:45 a.m.
Aspo Group head office to move to Keilaniemi, Espoo
Aspo Group’s head office will move to Keilaniemi in Espoo, Finland, in early autumn 2023. The Group administration from Helsinki’s Mikonkatu office and part of the employees of Aspo services from Helsinki’s Lintulahti office will move to premises rented by Aspo at Keilaranta 17, 02150 Espoo, where Aspo's subsidiary Telko Oy already operates. At the same time, the use of office space in the Lintulahti location will be streamlined.
"The move creates significant cost savings, but above all it is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and improve communication within the Group”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.
Of Aspo’s businesses, ESL Shipping’s Finnish operations remain at Lintulahdenkuja in Helsinki, and Leipurin's Finnish operations continue on Tahkotie in Vantaa.
The move of the head office does not cause changes to Aspo's phone numbers or e-invoicing information.
Aspo Plc
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of over 900 professionals.
