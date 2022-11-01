01.11.2022 07:30:00

Aspo has sold Kauko to Signal Partners

Aspo Plc
Press release
November 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Aspo has today concluded the sale of Kauko to Signal Partners. Signal Partners is a Finnish company specialized in solutions and services related to mobility, information networks and their planning and maintenance.

"I am very pleased that we have found a new owner for Kauko. I believe that Signal Partners has both the willingness and the capabilities to continue Kauko’s long-term development. I also want to thank Managing Director Juha Rytkönen for his good work in executing Kauko’s strategy", said Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson.

Kauko is a specialist in demanding work environments, building smart device, application and service packages that ensure effective and seamless daily activities for employees, also in challenging working conditions. In 2021, Kauko had 22 employees and its net sales amounted to approximately EUR 13 million. In December 2021, Aspo announced that the Kauko business segment has been defined as Aspo’s non-core operations, and began a review of strategic options.

The divestment will generate an expense of approximately EUR 1 million including the sales loss and transaction costs.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:        
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.


