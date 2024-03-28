|
28.03.2024 08:00:00
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Heikkilä
Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
March 28, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.
Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Heikkilä
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heikkilä, Mikko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57005/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 688 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 688 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. 040 582 7971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.
