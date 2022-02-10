Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on February 16, 2022

Aspo Plc

Press Release

February 10, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.

The press conference will be held in Finnish, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q4_2021 or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (71344087#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com before the press conference.





Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO



For further information, please contact:

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com





