03.08.2023 13:00:35
Aspo Plc’s half-year financial report for January–June, 2023 to be published on August 10, 2023
Aspo Plc
Press Release
August 3, 2023 at 2 p.m.
Aspo Plc’s half-year financial report for January–June, 2023 to be published on August 10, 2023
Aspo Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January–June 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.
A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Thursday 10, 2023, at 2 p.m at FLIK’s Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com.
The half-year financial report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson. The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com/en before the event.
The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed via a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q2-2023. Questions can be asked after the event by telephone by registering through the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009758. After registering, participants will be given a telephone number and identifier to participate in the telephone conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later the same day.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aspo (New) Plcshs
|6,69
|1,67%
