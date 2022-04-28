|
Aspo Plc’s Interim Report for January– March, 2022 to be published on May 4, 2022
Aspo Plc
April 28, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Aspo Plc will publish its Interim Report for January–March 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.
A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at FLIK’s Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.
The press conference will be held in Finnish, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q1-2022 or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (47915707#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day.
The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com before the press conference.
Rolf Jansson
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com
Aspo produces value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. The common target of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders in their respective fields. They are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and their development, aiming to reach a leading position in sustainability. Aspo supports the success and growth of its businesses through its best capabilities. Aspo Group has business operations in 18 different countries, and it employs approximately 950 professionals.
