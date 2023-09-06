|
06.09.2023 09:30:00
Aspocomp Group Plc: Composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Board
Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EEST
The following members have been appointed to Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board:
- Päivi Marttila, appointed by Etola Group and Erkki Etola
- Kyösti Kakkonen, appointed by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy
- Mikko Montonen, Aspocomp’s third largest shareholder.
Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of three members who represent the company’s three largest shareholders. In addition, the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board unless he or she is appointed as an ordinary member of the Board. The three largest shareholders are determined annually based on the ownership information registered with the company’s shareholders’ register on the first business day of September.
The Shareholder’s Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting and, where appropriate, to the Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals regarding the number and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors as well as a proposal regarding its composition.
For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.
Aspocomp Group PLC
Mikko Montonen
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aspocomp Group PLCshsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: Aspocomp Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspocomp Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.22
|Ausblick: Aspocomp Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspocomp Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: Aspocomp Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspocomp Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: Aspocomp Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspocomp Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aspocomp Group PLCshsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aspocomp Group PLCshs
|4,52
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit wechselnden Vorzeichen -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag nur zeitweise ins Plus drehen. An den US-Märkten dürften zur Handelseröffnung rote Vorzeichen zu sehen sein. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.