21.03.2023 07:10:00
Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification of management’s transactions –Muurinen (acquisition)
Aspocomp Group Plc, Management’s transaction, March 21, 2023 at 8:10 a.m.
Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kaarina Sirpa Muurinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj
LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27667/4/4
Transaction date: 2023-03-20
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008080
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.72 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 6.72 EUR
For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Mikko Montonen
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
