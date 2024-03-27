|
27.03.2024 08:00:00
Aspocomp has published its Annual Report 2023 and Corporate Governance Statement 2023
Aspocomp Group Plc, Annual Financial Report, March 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.
Aspocomp Group Plc has published today its Annual Report 2023 and Corporate Governance Statement 2023.
The Annual Report 2023 contains Aspocomp’s consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor’s Report. Aspocomp's Annual Report in Finnish has been published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML) file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags and the notes to the financial statements have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Aspocomp’s Finnish-language ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The auditor’s reasonable assurance report is included in the xHTML file.
The official Finnish-language ESEF-format Annual Report (as an XHTML file) and the attached non-official English translation (in PDF format) are available at www.aspocomp.com.
Further, the Corporate Governance Statement is also attached to this release as a PDF file and is available at www.aspocomp.com.
For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.
Aspocomp Group PLC
Mikko Montonen
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aspocomp Group PLCshsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Aspocomp Group PLCshsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aspocomp Group PLCshs
|3,11
|0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.