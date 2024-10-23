|
23.10.2024 07:00:00
Aspocomp’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025
Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time
Aspocomp Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2025 as follows:
Financial Statements 2024: Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time
Interim Report January-March, 2025: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at around 8:00 a.m. Finnish time
Half-year Report January-June, 2025: Thursday, July 17, 2025, at around 9:00 Finnish time
Interim Report January-September, 2025: Thursday, October 30, 2025, at around 9:00 Finnish time
Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.
Annual Report 2024
Annual Report 2024 will be published in week 11. Annual Report contains Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor’s Report.
Annual General Meeting 2025
Aspocomp’s Annual General Meeting 2025 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The meeting will be convened by the company’s Board of Directors later on.
Shareholders, who wish to have an issue on the agenda of the AGM, shall notify the company’s Board of Directors in writing on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the latest by mail to address Aspocomp Group Plc., AGM, Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland or by email to yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.com.
For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Manu Skyttä
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aspocomp Group PLCshsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspocomp Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: Aspocomp Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Aspocomp Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aspocomp Group PLCshsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aspocomp Group PLCshs
|2,91
|-3,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: ATX mit Aufschlägen -- DAX volatil -- US-Börsen eröffnen fester -- Märkte in Asien legten mehrheitlich zu - Nikkei schließt leichter
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex im Verlauf unentschlossen zeigt. Die US-Börsen starten stärker. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.