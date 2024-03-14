|
14.03.2024 08:15:00
Aspocomp’s Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2023 has been published
Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, March 14, 2024, at 9:15 a.m.
Aspocomp Group Plc has published today its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2023.
The attached report is also available at the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com.
For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Mikko Montonen
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
Attachment
