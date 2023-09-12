Aspo Plc

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its property in Lithuania

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has signed a sale and lease back agreement for its office- and warehouse property in Kaunas, Lithuania. The buyer is an entrepreneur operating in the same industrial area in Kaunas.

With this transaction and the signed lease agreement, Leipurin will continue its operations in Lithuania in the same premises. This transaction enables Leipurin's goal to find more suitable premises in Lithuania.

The sale price of the property is EUR 1.1 million and the resulting sales gain is EUR 0.8 million. The agreed leaseback period is up to 24 months and the annual rent will be EUR 132 thousand.



"Leipurin's Lithuanian real estate transaction is a continuation of Leipurin's transformation towards a focused, Nordic ingredient and service company. The goal is to free up cash and to find modern and efficient facilities that are better suited to Leipurin Lithuania's operations”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

