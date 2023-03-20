Aspo Plc

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its warehouse property in Hässleholm, Sweden

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has signed a sale and lease back agreement for its warehouse property in Hässleholm, Sweden. The property came into Leipurin’s ownership via the Kobia acquisition that took place on 1 September 2022. The buyer of the property is JS Fastigheter, a Swedish real estate investor. The sales price is SEK 25 million.

As a result of the sale and lease back transaction, Aspo recognizes a sales gain of approximately EUR 0.1 million. According to the terms of the agreement, Leipurin leases the property for five years with an option for another five years.

The transaction is close to cost neutral, as the depreciation expense of the assets owned will be replaced by depreciation and interest expense for the leased assets of similar size.



"I’m happy of the fast progress we have made, as this sale and lease back agreement marks already the second similar transaction we’ve completed regarding Leipurin’s properties in Sweden. We continue to survey the market for the remaining real estate we acquired through the Kobia acquisition”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.



