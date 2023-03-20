|
20.03.2023 16:15:00
Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its warehouse property in Hässleholm, Sweden
Aspo Plc
Press release
March 20, 2023, at 5:15 p.m.
Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin signs a sale and lease back agreement for its warehouse property in Hässleholm, Sweden
Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has signed a sale and lease back agreement for its warehouse property in Hässleholm, Sweden. The property came into Leipurin’s ownership via the Kobia acquisition that took place on 1 September 2022. The buyer of the property is JS Fastigheter, a Swedish real estate investor. The sales price is SEK 25 million.
As a result of the sale and lease back transaction, Aspo recognizes a sales gain of approximately EUR 0.1 million. According to the terms of the agreement, Leipurin leases the property for five years with an option for another five years.
The transaction is close to cost neutral, as the depreciation expense of the assets owned will be replaced by depreciation and interest expense for the leased assets of similar size.
"I’m happy of the fast progress we have made, as this sale and lease back agreement marks already the second similar transaction we’ve completed regarding Leipurin’s properties in Sweden. We continue to survey the market for the remaining real estate we acquired through the Kobia acquisition”, says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.
Aspo Plc
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of approximately 940 professionals.
