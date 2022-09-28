|
28.09.2022 12:00:00
Aspo’s subsidiary Telko acquires Norwegian Johan Steenks AS
Aspo Plc
Press release
September 28, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Aspo’s subsidiary Telko acquires Norwegian Johan Steenks AS
Aspo’s subsidiary Telko acquires Norwegian Johan Steenks AS. Johan Steenks is a distributor of engineering plastics and plastic additives with an established customer base in the Norwegian market and numerous well-known principals. The company's net sales are approximately 5 million euros.
The acquisition does not require an approval from competition authorities, and Telko estimates that the transaction will be completed in early October.
"The acquisition strengthens our plastic distribution business in Norway and is further proof of the progress of our compounder strategy," says Telko’s Managing Director Mikko Pasanen.
Telko is an international leading expert in and supplier of plastic raw materials, industrial chemicals and lubricants. Telko’s operations are based on representing the best international principals, the expertise of personnel and long-standing customer relationships. Company’s competitive advantage comes from technical support, efficient logistics and local professional service. Telko operates in 15 countries and has sales to more than 30 countries.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
Mikko Pasanen, Managing Director, Telko, tel. +358 40 743 6665, mikko.pasanen@telko.com
Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagten sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.