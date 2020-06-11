ASPS Education Efforts Underline the Ongoing Importance of High Medical Safety Standards at All Times, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 3article on Medical Dialogues discusses efforts by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) to disseminate information on new best practices to protect the public as elective surgeries are resumed during the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic; the organization, the article says, is also working to ensure that plastic surgery offices are well-stocked with personal protective equipment (PPE). Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., a long-time active ASPS member who is known to colleagues and patients as Dr. J, applauds the organization's efforts to ensure that its membership is well-informed and well supplied. He adds, however, that patients should be reassured that, even under ordinary circumstances, his office has always taken extraordinary steps to ensure maximum safety for both patients and staff.

Even without a global pandemic, says Dr. J, bacterial and viral threats remain a real potential threat that all surgeons must routinely guard against, and safety measures to prevent all sorts of infections are a standard part of medical training. The difference, says Dr. J, is that -- unlike most common illnesses -- there is a no certain amount of immunity to COVID-19 in the community at large and the impacts of even one person becoming infected can have tragic repercussions as they infect those around them. He notes that, as a result, responsible physicians of all kinds are instituting enhanced measures to guard against the transmission of any and all microbial illnesses.

To that end, Dr. J notes that his team has been taking steps to ensure that everyone at his clinic -- both staff members and patients -- are wearing masks at all times while also limiting the number of people who are present in his offices. Of course, patients who are suffering from a variety of possible COVID-19 symptoms are asked to delay visits until after a full recovery. He also says that patients are being screened for signs of COVID-19 before entering. Dr. J is also reducing the number of physical visits by conducting many consultations virtually.

Dr. J. notes that the Medical Dialogues article also reports on the results of an ASPS survey that indicates that Americans are still positively disposed toward plastic surgeries generally. He adds that, while being cautious is definitely called for as some distancing measures are being gradually relaxed, patients who have a serious interest in procedures such as facelifts, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation need not wait to start speaking to a plastic surgeon to learn more and to see if a procedure makes sense for them.

Interested readers can call (310) 228-3151 to learn more. Dr. J's qualifications as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon double-board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery can be seen online.

