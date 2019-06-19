ASRC Federal Adds Executive John F. Walsh III as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John F. Walsh III has joined ASRC Federal as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Walsh will oversee corporate IT strategy, business systems implementation and enterprise-wide technologies, offerings, and solutions.

"John has an extensive and unique background in IT and technology solutions, previously serving in CIO and CTO roles, in addition to leading IT-related federal and commercial operating (P&L) groups in the U.S. and abroad. His strong background with diverse internal and external technology-based solutions and mission-critical systems makes him a tremendous addition to our senior leadership team," said Mark Gray, ASRC Federal President and CEO.

Walsh has more than 20 years of industry experience leading large teams in the commercial and public sector markets, including successfully directing enterprise IT, technology transformations and professional services/managed services environments.

Prior to joining ASRC Federal, he served as senior vice president and general manager for the Information Technology Solutions Market Segment at SAIC. In this role, he was responsible for the company's growth strategy, focusing on software, end-user services, cyber and digital infrastructure. John also served in a variety of roles at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) for more than 17 years, including CIO and CTO of CSC's federal business and leading domestic and global IT-related P&L groups.

Walsh holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles, a master's degree in electrical engineering from San Diego State University, a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University and an executive leadership certificate from Cornell University. He currently serves on the Board Committees for Blood Services and Disaster Preparedness for the American Red Cross.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies that deliver engineering, information technology, infrastructure support, professional and technical services to U.S. civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. ASRC Federal companies have employees in over 40 states across the U.S. focused on providing reliable, cost-efficient services that help government customers achieve mission success. Headquartered in Beltsville, Md., ASRC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: http://www.asrcfederal.com

SOURCE ASRC Federal