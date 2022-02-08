ASRC Federal Announces Jon Taglieri as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal has named Jon Taglieri as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Taglieri's responsibilities include financial planning and reporting, corporate accounting and compliance, cash delivery, program control and pricing strategy.

Taglieri has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance roles for large federal and commercial services and solutions organizations. Before joining ASRC Federal, he led corporate and business finance operations for Booz Allen Hamilton where he was responsible for corporate financial planning & analysis, capital deployment strategy and finance business operations.

For 18 years prior, Taglieri was with CSC/DXC, where he directed global financial portfolios in a complex and dynamic environment. These included serving as CFO of a $3B European division, CFO of the $1.5B Americas Managed Services business, and leading the financial systems integration of a global $25B business after multiple acquisitions.

"I am very pleased that Jon has joined our team and am confident that his depth of experience and strategic approach will be an excellent fit for ASRC Federal's business and culture," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "His leadership background and expertise in all areas of financial management will further enhance ASRC Federal's financial performance."

"I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at ASRC Federal," Taglieri stated. "My goal is to maximize the financial health of the organization and continue to advance the vital missions of our customers."

He holds a bachelor's in business administration from Loyola University.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

