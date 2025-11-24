24.11.2025 09:00:18

ASSA ABLOY Buys International Door Products

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L), a Swedish provider of locks, doors, gates, and other access control solutions, said on Monday that it has acquired International Door Products, or IDP, an American maker of steel door frames.

The acquisition is expected to add to ASSA ABLOY's earnings.

Nico Delvaux, CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said: "This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business."

Founded in 1977, IDP has its main office and factory in Southfield, Michigan, the U.S.

For 2024, IDP had posted sales of $29 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:52 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX eröffnen höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag freundlich -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge zum Handelsstart. In Fernost sind zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen